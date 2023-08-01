GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garden City man is facing multiple charges following an investigation by the Finney County Sheriff’s Office and Garden City and Wichita Police.

39-year-old Alfonzo Jazziel Fajardo has been formally charged in Finney County District Court with second-degree murder, unlawfully receiving the proceeds from racketeering, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim, and felon in possession of a firearm. The charges stem from crimes that took place from Jan. 1, 2015, to July 20, 2023, according to the Finney County Attorney’s Office.

Fajardo was arrested on July 19 during a traffic stop in Garden City for the March 2021 shooting death of 32-year-old Victor Cabrera. Cabrera was found with a gunshot wound to the head after police were called to the 1400 block of West Fulton and later died at a Wichita hospital.

His bond has been set at $750,000. Fajardo’s next hearing is scheduled for August 10.