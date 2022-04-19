(Courtesy Garden City Fire Department)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The workers at Westlake Ace Hardware in Garden City were sure they were hearing kittens mewling. However, they could not find where the source. It was even more confusing because some customers thought it sounded more like birds.

Finally, a manager found the source after hearing the sound overheard by the exit door. The manager crawled into the attic and was able to see kittens in the wall on a bed of insulation.

The workers tried to reach the kittens, but a piece of sheet metal was in the way.

The store called the Garden City Fire Department Monday. Firefighters and an animal control officer came to the rescue.

They were able to cut through the metal and bring the three kittens to safety.

(Courtesy Garden City Fire Department)

“While not our typical kind of rescue, we were happy to help save these furry little babies,” the GCFD posted to its Facebook page.

The Garden City Police Department said the kittens are now in foster care. The GCPD Facebook page said:

“Great teamwork between Garden City Fire Department – KS and Animal Control Officer Mead yesterday! We’re happy to report that these babies are safe and sound in foster care!”

The workers at the store are still searching for the kittens’ mother so that they can reunite her with her babies.