WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 63-year-old Nashville, Kansas, man was killed in a crash in Comanche County on Friday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it happened on U.S. Highway 160 around 5:40 p.m. at milepost 199 or 15 miles east of the U.S. 160 and U.S. 183 junction.

The KHP says Douglas W. Hensiek was westbound in his Toyota Tundra. The Tundra left the roadway to the right, struck a bridge railing, rolled over a fence and came to rest in the ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The KHP report says the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.