MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansans are receiving a grant to provide a competitive edge for specialty crops across the state.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) shared in a press release it received a grant of almost $330,000 to help fund specialty crop programs across the state. This is through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which is presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service.

The USDA classifies specialty crops as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture, according to the press release. For a full list of eligible crops, click here.

While the application period for the grant program for 2023 is closed, the next application period is anticipated to open in January 2024, according to the KDA. To get notified when applications are available, click here and send an email.

Statewide projects funded by this grant in 2023 are listed below:

Montgomery County farm of the future (Montgomery County)

Coffeyville Public Schools will increase their student’s knowledge of specialty crops by providing an indoor farm classroom at the high school, according to the press release. This classroom, managed by high school students, will learn about agriculture, plant science, nutrition, business marketing and food preparation skills. Crops grown will be served in their school district’s cafeteria.

Expanding fruit production among beginning farmers in Kansas City, Kan. (Wyandotte County)

Cultivate KC will increase the variety, diversity and resiliency of specialty crops that are grown and sold in Kansas City. Through the New Roots for Refugee Program, refugee families starting their own small farms will be provided education, training and resources. The project will also support current farmers and recent graduates adding blackberries, raspberries and strawberries to their farms, according to the press release.

Specialty crop video series highlighting specialty crops in Kansas (Statewide)

From the Land of Kansas and Kansas Tourism will create a video series spreading awareness and excitement for Kansas specialty crops and other farming experiences throughout the state, according to the press release.

Exploring mung bean production in Kansas (Statewide)

Kansas State University will establish some recommendations for mung bean production and assess the crop’s adaptability to different environments across Kansas, according to the press release.

Provide training and certification funding and outreach (Statewide)

K-State will help specialty crop producers in Kansas receive will training and certification as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-recognized Worker Protection Standard pesticide safety train-the-trainers. Once certified, they can go back and train those working on their farms. They will also help Kansas fruit and vegetable producers earn Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) certification during the project, which will help growers access new markets that require that certification, according to a press release.

Cultivate Maize: Growing toward educating future farmers through sustainable school gardens (Sedgwick County)

Maize USD 266 will offer opportunities to plant, maintain, harvest and consume produce to more than 7,500 students, pre-school to 12th grade. The project will provide school gardens at 13 different USD 266 buildings for use as teaching tools to students.