SELDEN, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tornado near Seldon Wednesday evening.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down at 5 p.m., 15 miles north of Hoxie, moving northeast at 25 mph.

The NWS says the tornado will be near Dresden around 5:45 p.m. and Jennings around 6:05 p.m. Kanona and Leoville will also be affected.

“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely,” the NWS says.

The NWS is advising those in the area to take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Heavy rainfall may hide the tornado. The NWS says do not wait to see or hear the tornado.

“Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways,” the NWS says.

