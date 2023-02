U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the bay during the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Navy Blue Angels will be at McConnell’s Frontiers in Flight 2024 Open House and Airshow.

McConnell’s 2024 airshow will be Aug. 24-25, 2024, and feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron as the headline act.

The announcement came during the recent International Council of Air Shows annual convention, when the Air Force Thunderbirds and Blue Angels both released their 2024 performance schedules.

The Blue Angels last performed at McConnell in 2007.