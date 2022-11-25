TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nearly $100 million in lottery winnings remain unclaimed in Kansas.

Millions of dollars worth of lottery winnings lay unclaimed in Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery. Prizes ranging from just a few thousand to in the millions are still waiting for someone to claim them nearly a year after they were won. This includes the recent Powerball jackpot prize of $92,900,000 won on Nov. 19.

Excluding the unclaimed Powerball jackpot win, $592,998 in various prizes are up for grabs across every part of the state, with the smallest coming in at just $1,000 and the largest at $100,000. The Kansas Lottery told KSN that winners have 365 days to claim their cash before the money is returned to the prize fund to be used for future prizes.

Some of the oldest prizes were declared in January 2022, giving winners only a few more weeks to claim the cash. The following list consists of unclaimed prizes as of Nov. 25, 2022:

Date Game Sold in Region Prize Amount 11/24/2022 Keno Northeast Kansas $2,854 11/24/2022 Racetrax Southeast Kansas $3,346 11/23/2022 Powerball Northeast Kansas $50,000 11/23/2022 Racetrax South Central Kansas $1,591 11/23/2022 Racetrax Northeast Kansas $1,296 11/23/2022 Keno South Central Kansas $1,000 11/23/2022 Keno South Central Kansas $1,000 11/21/2022 Racetrax North Central Kansas $2,814 11/21/2022 Racetrax North Central Kansas $5,628 11/20/2022 Racetrax Northeast Kansas $1,129 11/20/2022 Racetrax Northeast Kansas $2,258 11/19/2022 Powerball Northeast Kansas $92,900,000 11/19/2022 Racetrax South Central Kansas $1,061 11/19/2022 Keno Northeast Kansas $1,369 11/16/2022 Lotto America North Central Kansas $1,000 11/16/2022 Super Kansas Cash Northwest Kansas $2,000 11/14/2022 Powerball Northeast Kansas $50,000 11/14/2022 Super Kansas Cash Northeast Kansas $2,000 11/12/2022 Lotto America Northeast Kansas $1,000 11/12/2022 Super Kansas Cash Northeast Kansas $2,000 11/11/2022 Mega Millions Southeast Kansas $1,000 11/11/2022 Mega Millions South Central Kansas $1,000 11/9/2022 Mega Millions North Central Kansas $1,500 11/5/2022 Super Kansas Cash South Central Kansas $2,000 11/2/2022 Powerball Northeast Kansas $50,000 11/1/2022 Mega Millions Northeast Kansas $1,000 10/29/2022 2 by 2 South Central Kansas $22,000 10/26/2022 Powerball South Central Kansas $50,000 10/24/2022 Racetrax South Central Kansas $1,191 10/22/2022 Super Kansas Cash Southeast Kansas $2,000 10/15/2022 Powerball South Central Kansas $50,000 10/15/2022 Lotto America South Central Kansas $1,000 10/11/2022 Mega Millions North Central Kansas $1,000 10/2/2022 Racetrax Northeast Kansas $1,950 8/30/2022 Mega Millions South Central Kansas $1,000 8/23/2022 Racetrax South Central Kansas $1,243 8/23/2022 Racetrax South Central Kansas $2,486 8/22/2022 Racetrax Northwest Kansas $1,026 8/22/2022 Racetrax Northwest Kansas $1,026 8/21/2022 Lucky 4 Life Northeast Kansas $5,000 8/3/2022 Super Kansas Cash Southeast Kansas $2,000 7/23/2022 Racetrax Northwest Kansas $1,074 7/19/2022 Mega Millions Northeast Kansas $1,000 6/22/2022 Super Kansas Cash Northeast Kansas $2,000 6/18/2022 Keno South Central Kansas $2,383 5/10/2022 Mega Millions Northeast Kansas $1,000 4/23/2022 Powerball Northeast Kansas $1,000 4/23/2022 Powerball Northeast Kansas $100,000 4/15/2022 Mega Millions Northeast Kansas $1,500 4/15/2022 2 by 2 Northeast Kansas $22,000 3/1/2022 Racetrax Southeast Kansas $1,273 2/19/2022 Keno Northeast Kansas $2,000 2/9/2022 Lotto America South Central Kansas $1,000 2/9/2022 Lotto America South Central Kansas $1,000 1/22/2022 Lotto America South Central Kansas $1,000 1/22/2022 Lotto America South Central Kansas $2,000 1/8/2022 Lotto America Northeast Kansas $1,000 1/8/2022 Lotto America Northeast Kansas $1,000 1/5/2022 Powerball South Central Kansas $50,000 1/4/2022 Raffle North Central Kansas $1,000 1/4/2022 Raffle Northeast Kansas $1,000 1/4/2022 Raffle Northeast Kansas $1,000 1/4/2022 Raffle Northeast Kansas $5,000 1/4/2022 Raffle South Central Kansas $1,000 1/4/2022 Raffle South Central Kansas $10,000

To see the list of unclaimed lottery prizes on the Kansas Lottery’s website, click here.