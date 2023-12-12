WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state program that offers people financial help with heating bills is starting two weeks earlier than usual. People can begin applying for aid starting Monday, Dec. 18.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families says Kansans who need financial assistance with their heating bill can apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).

“Kansas winters can be brutal, and no Kansas family should be cold,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said in a news release.

LIEAP helps people restore or maintain energy services that heat their homes. It could be electricity, natural gas, propane or other home heating fuels.

“We understand that applying for benefits can be complicated,” Howard said. “Beginning Dec. 18 through the end of March, DCF and partnering energy companies will be available to help Kansans gather information and submit their LIEAP applications.”

There are 30 in-person LIEAP application events scheduled around Kansas. The first one is on Monday in Wichita. Click here for all the locations, dates and times. When you go, take your identification, proof of income for all adult household members and your current utility bills.

Partnering energy companies Atmos Energy, Black Hills Energy, Evergy, Kansas Gas Services, and Midwest Energy will be at most of the in-person events in the areas where they provide service.

Starting Monday, applications will be accepted online at dcf.ks.gov. Click “Apply for Services” and follow the instructions. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m., March 29.

If you would rather receive a paper application, you can call 888-369-4777.

To qualify for LIEAP, an adult in the home must be responsible for paying the heating costs. They must have recently paid at least $80 toward their heating costs. The applicants must be at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.

2024 Income Eligibility Guidelines

Persons living at the address Maximum gross monthly income 1 $1,823 2 $2,465 3 $3,108 4 $3,750 5 $4,393 6 $5,035 7 $5,678 8 $6,320 9 $6,963 10 $7,605 11 $8,248 12 $8,890 Additional residents $643 for each additional person

LIEAP is federally funded. It helps eligible people pay a portion of their home energy costs by providing a one-time per-year benefit.

Click here to learn more about LIEAP and to find the answers to frequently asked questions.