EUDORA, Kan. (WDAF) — A concerned neighbor helped rescue two people from a Eudora mobile home fire Tuesday morning.

Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews were called to the area of East 10th Street and Ash Street for a report of a fire at the Grandview Mobile Home Park.

Eudora Police Chief Wes Lovett said a neighbor saw the fire before the people living there knew that anything was going on, and he helped rescue two people inside.

The two victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The charred-out mobile home is considered a complete loss with major structural damage, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The Eudora Fire Department is still investigating.

“Because in these trailer/mobile home parks, typically exposures are the issue. Trailers are so close together,” Eudora Fire Chief Mindy Andrasevits said.

Neighbors told FOX4 they feel lucky that crews stopped the fire from spreading to surrounding buildings.

“I saw bunches and bunches of smoke, and then you could see flames coming up on the top of the roof there,” neighbor Coni Bass said.

Bass said it was a moment of deja vu. She lost everything in an apartment fire in 1997.

“The guy next door had a cigarette, and he caught his mattress on fire — so the whole building went up, and we had to move out,” Bass said of the fire over 20 years ago. “We were upstairs, had to move everything out and grab what we could and run to the neighborhood next door. It was crazy.”

In Tuesday’s fire, Andrasevits said the man and woman at the mobile home had working smoke alarms. The fire chief said she installed them just a couple of months ago.

“We make rounds through this mobile home park regularly to make sure everybody has working smoke alarms because typically, when something goes up in this neighborhood, several trailers normally go,” she said.

Andrasevits said people have about half the time getting out of a burning mobile home compared to a standard wooden structure. One contributing factor is that plastic in the mobile homes burns hotter when compared to structures with less plastic.