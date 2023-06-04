LAWRENCE, Kan. — A young man is dead and police are looking for a suspect after an early morning shooting at a Lawrence apartment complex.

What lead to this shooting is unclear and police are asking for your help.

“Just knowing someone died in your parking lot so close to where you live,” Leah Urrutia, who lives nearby, said.

For Urrutia, her four children and her husband, Jose, what started as a normal Friday night, turned into one of their scarier nights after shots were fired just after 1 a.m. at 24th and Cedarwood.

“The first thing, when I heard it, was my kids, like I need to get my kids,” Urrutia said.

Police responded to the scene, but when they got there, there was no victim. That’s when officers went to a local hospital and saw the victim being dropped off in the ER by three people saying they don’t know the victim.

Police had to pull the victim out of the back seat of the car. FOX4 contacted one of those men and said he didn’t know what happened or who the guy was but declined to comment on camera.

Less than 24 hours later, you can still see the bullet holes left behind that were all a part of an investigation that police are trying to piece together.

“If it was my family living there, I don’t know, I would go crazy if something happened,” Jose Urrutia said.

If you have any information on what happened last night that led to this young man’s death, you’re asked to reach out to the Lawrence Kansas Police Department.