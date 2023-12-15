KANSAS (KSNW) — Emily Smith, a teacher in Ness City, has died after a crash in Finney County on Dec. 1.

USD 303 reported her passing on their Facebook page:

“The USD 303 Eagle Family is sad to report the passing of Emily Smith. Mrs. Smith was an NCHS graduate that had returned to the Eagle Family as a fourth grade teacher for the past two years. She was a valued member of our community and school, always giving of herself to help others. As an organ donor, she was able to continue her desire to help and support others even in death.”

USD 303 said the school has counselors and other supports in place for any students or staff needing help to cope with the news.

According to the Finney County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Kansas Highway 156 and Kansas Highway 23.

The FCSO says Smith was headed eastbound on K-156 when she slowed down to turn north onto K-23.

That is when she was rear-ended by a semitrailer that pushed her car into oncoming traffic. She was then hit by another semitrailer that was headed westbound.