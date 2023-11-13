HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A new common consumption area in downtown Hays will allow for drinking outside of bars and restaurants.

According to the City of Hays, a common consumption area is “a defined indoor or outdoor area, where individuals can possess and consume alcoholic liquor outside of a licensed bar, restaurant, or other eligible establishment that is permitted to sell alcoholic beverages by the State of Kansas.”

The common consumption area will be 7th to 13th Streets, Oak to Fort, and 9th to 10th Streets from Fort to Ash. Boundaries are marked with signage, decals on sidewalks and white message lines at all streets and alleys.

The area will be open year-round from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The City of Hays says individuals will not be allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages but must purchase them “at an establishment with permission by the State of Kansas to sell alcoholic liquor, that are within or adjacent to the established Common Consumption Area, who have elected to participate in the Common Consumption Area.”

Per State law and City Ordinance, alcoholic beverages must be sold in non-glass containers with the participating businesses’ logo or identifying trademark.

Hays says that business owners whose businesses do not sell alcoholic liquor may determine if alcoholic beverages can be possessed or consumed on their property.

Alcohol cannot be removed from the Common Consumption Area unless in a properly sealed container pursuant to State law.

For more information, click here.