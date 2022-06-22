SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department has a new clue in the disappearance of Nathan Philip Thompson. The 44-year-old man has been missing for about two weeks.

On Saturday, police said they suspected foul play in the case. On Wednesday, investigators released photos of a van that they say was possibly used to facilitate his disappearance. Police have the van, but they want to hear from anyone who has seen it since June 9, especially any sightings in rural areas.

(Courtesy Salina Police Department)

(Courtesy Salina Police Department)

(Courtesy Salina Police Department)

Thompson had been living in a trailer home at 1635 Elgin in Salina. On June 13, there was a fire at the home. The Salina Fire Department classified it as arson. There was no one in the home.

Neighbors and family members said they had not heard from Thompson in at least a week. He also failed to appear for a scheduled hearing in municipal court on June 14.

The Salina Police Department would like to hear from anyone who had contact with Thompson since June 1 or has information about his disappearance, the arson, or the van.

Call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210. If you want to remain anonymous, call Salina and Saline County Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.