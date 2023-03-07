MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Police have released an update to a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan Monday afternoon.

Aaron Wintermote with the Riley County Police Department said officers were sent to the Sunset Zoo in the 2300 block of Oak St. at 5:07 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting with one gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old Manhattan man with a gunshot wound to his neck. The man was taken to a local hospital and then to Topeka for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation by police has concluded that this was an isolated incident between two separate but associated parties, according to Wintermote. Police are currently working to identify everyone involved in the shooting.

Wintermote said witnesses have reported that at least one male suspect fled the shooting heading east. Those with camera footage in the area of the Sunset Zoo or those who saw anything suspicious around the time of the shooting can make a report to the RCPD at 785-537-2112 or to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

(Photo Courtesy/Riley County Police Department)

Wintermote went on to say that the RCPD has no reason to believe there is any threat to the zoo, Manhattan High School or the community. More information will be released as it becomes available in this ongoing investigation.