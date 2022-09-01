HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — There will be a few new food items available this year at the Kansas State Fair.

Two of the new items will be exclusive to the fair’s Original Beer Garden. The Burnt End Burger and Waffle Cheese Curds with Syrup will make their debut when the fair opens on Sept. 9.

The third item is the OMG Chicken Sandwich, found exclusively at Chicken City. It is a chicken breast that’s been lightly battered and then covered in sugar-coated corn flakes. It’s fried golden brown and then served in a glazed Krispy Kreme Donut. The sandwich is then topped with bacon and drizzled with syrup.

Returning to the fair is $2 Tasty Tuesdays. On Sept. 13, visitors can try a variety of foods from vendors across the state fair for just $2 at the participating vendors:

The Kansas State Fair opens at 8 a.m. Sept. 9 and runs through Sept. 18.