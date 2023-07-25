TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new task force tackling fentanyl trafficking in Kansas includes the state’s first K-9 unit that can detect the deadly drug.

The new K-9 unit is part of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI). With funding assistance from Midwest HIDTA and the Wichita Metro Commission, four K-9 officers were recently trained and certified in detecting illegal drugs, including fentanyl.

KBI Director Tony Mattivi said the state is on the leading edge of a tidal wave when it comes to fentanyl.

“The number of fentanyl submissions to the KBI lab was up 900% between 2020 and 2022,” Mattivi said. “We have to put ourselves in a better position to be able to intercept the drugs that are being transported into and through our state.”

“It’s smuggled into and across Kansas in a variety of transportation modalities… air, rail, parcel, automobile…,” said Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Superintendent Erik Smith.

Law enforcement officials are hoping the task force helps get the drug off the streets. They’re hoping the new K-9 unit will increase the amount of seizures.

“This was the most we were able to do right now… we may be coming back and wanting more later… I can’t say that we won’t,” Mattivi said. “I wish I could tell you that what we’re doing is going to be enough… I fear that it’s not.”

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said the new unit will be another tool to combat the fentanyl crisis in the state.

“When I campaigned for attorney general, I promised to utilize our resources to fight against fentanyl. This task force and these dogs will be powerful weapons in our arsenal,” Kobach said.