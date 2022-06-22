Ken Hush addresses the crowd at an Oct. 2021 ribbon cutting ceremony at the Kossover Family Tennis Complex on ESU’s campus. (KSN File)

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Board of Regents named Ken Hush president of Emporia State University.

The board named Hush as interim president of Emporia State on November 17, 2021, following the departure of former president Allison Garrett. He will assume the role of permanent president of the university immediately.

“I am excited that the Regents have named Ken Hush the next president of Emporia State University,” KBOR Chair Cheryl Harrison-Lee said. “As an alumnus, Ken has a passion for Emporia State and the students here, and he has done an outstanding job as interim president. He is a proven leader with a track record of leading large successful teams, leveraging data and making informed decisions to improve organizations.”

“It has been an honor serving my alma mater as interim president, and I’m excited to continue as permanent president,” Hush said. “Emporia State’s mission is vital to our region and the state of Kansas. I look forward to working with faculty, staff, alumni and our partners in the community to continue serving students and growing our economy.”

Hush is a graduate of Emporia State and was inducted into the ESU Athletics Hall of Honor in 1995. He previously served as chairman of the ESU Foundation Board of Trustees and on the Wichita State University Board of Trustees.

Prior to assuming his current role, Hush served as CEO of BLI Rentals, as President and in several executive roles at Koch Minerals and Carbon, and as General Manager and Director at Senior Commodity Company.