PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (WDAF) — The daughter of a missing Prairie Village woman hopes new attention will help discover what happened to her mother.

Steve Ridge, a private investigator from Iowa, is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to information about what happened to Angela Green.

Ridge says he’s interviewed dozens of family members, neighbors and friends who may have information about what happened to Green, even if they don’t realize it.

Green, 51, was last seen at her Prairie Village home in June 2019 but wasn’t reported missing until months later.

Ellie Green, Angela’s daughter, said her father told her in 2019 that her mother died of a stroke in a hospital. Ellie said her father asked her not to tell their extended family. Ellie says she eventually tried to get her mother’s death certificate and discovered the State of Kansas had no record that Angela died.

WDAF previously reported Ellie Green questioned her father about what happened to her mom. She said the story became even more unbelievable, and she filed a missing person’s report with the Prairie Village Police Department.

Investigators searched Green’s home and another location back in 2020. They also searched a second home that Green’s husband owns in Lawrence.

Prairie Village detectives have investigated more than 150 leads in the case, but haven’t found Angela.

Anyone with tips in the case is asked to call the Prairie Village Police Department or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.