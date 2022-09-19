TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Insurance Commissioner and Securities Commissioner have jointly announced a new state website to educate individual investors and help them avoid fraud.

SmartInvestKS.com uses a sports theme to help teach Kansas investors how to invest wisely and avoid fraud.

“Over a century ago, Kansas became the first state in the country to pass laws protecting consumers

and their investments,” says Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt. “The investment world looks

different than it did back then but our commitment to protecting Kansans remains steadfast.”

Securities Commissioner Dan Klucas says that the financial damage that can be inflicted by investment fraud can rarely be undone.

“Protecting your hard-earned savings needs to happen before the fact,

not after. SmartInvestKS.com is designed to combat deceptive behavior by giving Kansans the

tools needed to recognize and reject fraud attempts.”

Through the website, Kansans can learn how to invest, test their financial literacy, check the professional background of their broker, and test their investment knowledge, among many other features. Full details can be found here.