WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kate E. Brubacher was sworn in last week, March 10, as U.S. Attorney for Kansas. The office encompasses all 105 counties in Kansas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Brubacher was nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. She is the first woman to hold the office and will supervise the investigation and prosecution of all federal crimes in which the United States is interested.

Brubach will lead a staff of 100 lawyers, paralegals and other support professionals who work in three offices associated with the federal courts in Kansas City, Topeka, and Wichita.

Brubacher is a native of North Newton and received her law degree from Yale.