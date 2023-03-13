KANSAS CITY, Kan. — There’s a new warning about the dangers of spoofing scams.

The US Attorney’s Office in Kansas issued the alert and warns there is an increase in the number of spoof calls happening.

Spoofing is when a call shows up on caller ID as a phone number that belongs to a government agency or police department but is someone else entirely.

Scammers use spoofing to try to get money from unsuspecting victims.

Anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be from a government or law enforcement agency while demanding payment is asked to immediately hang up. Then call the actual agency and report spoofing.

“If the first time you hear about supposedly owing the government money that must be paid immediately is through a phone call, it’s more than likely a scam. That’s not how the government does business, so please take the time to find out if the number in your Caller ID actually belongs to the person with whom you are speaking,” Duston Slinkard, First Assistant, said.

If you are a victim of a phone or an online scam, immediately contact the bank you used, then file an online complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.