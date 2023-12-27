WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Jan. 1, 2024, food sales tax in Kansas will drop again. The tax on groceries will drop from 4% to 2%.

In May 2022, Gov. Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2106 into law to completely eliminate the food sales tax by 2025.

Foods that do qualify for the sales tax elimination include basic grocery items like produce, milk, eggs, bread, meat, bakery items, bottled water and soft drinks, candy and dietary supplements.

Foods that do not qualify and will still be taxed at the state’s 6.5% rate include prepared foods that are ready to eat or just need reheating, foods sold along with eating utensils provided by the seller, alcoholic drinks and tobacco.

Local sales taxes like city and county tax will still apply at the grocery store.