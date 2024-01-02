WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol released its New Year’s weekend report on Tuesday.

The reporting period ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

One person was killed in a non-DUI-related crash, which happened on Dec. 30 in Lyon County. That’s three less fatal crashes than in 2023 and two less than 2022.

In total, the KHP made 29 DUI arrests, up from 22 in 2023 and 11 in 2022. The patrol said 717 speeding tickets were given out, which is up from 567 in 2023 and 409 in 2022.

You can view the entire report from the KHP below.

Enforcement Data202220232024
DUI Arrests112229
Speed Citations490567717
Speed Warnings409439476
Safety Belt Citations304739
Safety Belt Warnings4493
Safety Belt Teen Citations235
Safety Belt Teen Warnings001
Child Restraint Citations81019
Motorist Assist648517504
Crash Data202220232024
Fatal DUI Related Crashes000
DUI Related Fatalities000
Non-DUI Fatal Crashes341
Non-DUI Related Fatalities351