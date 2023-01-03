WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has released its New Year’s Weekend Holiday Activity Report, showing law enforcement was busier this year than they were last.

The reporting period for this report ran from 6 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

According to the data, this year, there were 22 DUI arrests over this weekend. Last year, there were 11. This is down from the 2021 report, though, which reported 26.

Speeding tickets and warnings also saw an uptick, with 567 tickets issued and 439 warnings given in 2022, up from 490 and 409 in 2021, respectively.

The KHP also saw it worked four total fatal crashes, resulting in five deaths during the reporting period. None of those fatalities were the result of a DUI.

Troopers also worked 517 motorist assists, which is a decline from both 2022 and 2021. Last year 648 were reported, and 906 in 2021.

See the full chart below:

Enforcement Data 2021 2022 2023 DUI Arrests 26 11 22 Speed Citations 733 490 567 Speed Warnings 579 409 439 Safety Belt Citations 31 30 47 Safety Belt Warnings 5 4 9 Safety Belt Teen Citations 7 2 3 Safety Belt Teen Warnings 0 0 0 Child Restraint Citations 9 8 10 Motorist Assist 906 648 517 Source: Kansas Highway Patrol