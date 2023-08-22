NEWKIRK, Okla. (KSNW) — A Newkirk, Oklahoma teenager is in critical condition at a Wichita hospital after being struck by a semi-truck.

It happened shortly after 12 p.m. Monday as the teen was using a crosswalk outside of the high school near West South and South Academy, according to the school district. The district says emergency crews quickly responded to the scene, and the teen’s family was contacted immediately.

Newkirk fire officials say the 16-year-old girl was rescued from underneath the truck and airlifted to Wesley Medical Center. Newkirk police are investigating what led up to the accident. The girl’s name has not been released.