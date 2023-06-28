NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A retired police service dog in Newton has died. Bella was only nine years old. The Newton Police Department said she suffered a sudden medical emergency and died Tuesday.

The department said Bella was successful at her job. She was a certified patrol and narcotics detection K-9 who joined the department in 2015.

She served in the patrol division with Sgt. Tony Hawpe, her handler. After he transitioned to the investigations division, Bella retired in January.

Bella often participated in public demonstrations and community events and became a social media darling.

In a Facebook post, the department said Bella served the citizens of Newton and the state of Kansas honorably and will be missed.