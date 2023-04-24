WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton woman was transported to a Wichita hospital following a crash in Kingman County.

It happened shortly after 10:30 Sunday evening on K-2 Highway near SE 140th Avenue, southwest of Suppesville.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Melody Brawner was driving southwest on K-2 in her Ford Edge when she drifted left into the opposite lane and into the ditch embankment, where her car rolled several times. It came to rest on the driver’s side. Troopers say Brawner was seriously hurt in the crash.

Brawner was alone at the time of the crash. No other vehicles appear to have been involved.