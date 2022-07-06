LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KSNW) – Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family were injured after a driver hit them in Louisville on Tuesday night.

Louisville media outlets report the four were hit at West Market and South Second Street.

The Hutchinson Post says that her parents Amy and Trey are in critical condition, Ava is in serious condition, and the other member was treated and released.

Authorities tell Louisville media that 33-year-old Michael Steele Empson Hurley, of Lexington, Indiana, is accused of hitting the family.

Jones had just committed to play at the University of Iowa on Sunday. KSN News featured her on a Competitive Drive segment earlier this year.