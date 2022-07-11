NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hunter Jones gave an update on his family Monday after they were hit by a driver in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday, July 5.

Hunter says his younger sister Ava Jones, a star basketball player who recently committed to the University of Iowa, is improving and starting to move her hands.

He says his mom is also showing signs of improvement.

Hunter says last night he and his younger brother, among other family members, were able to say goodbye to their dad, Trey Jones, in an Honor Walk before his organs were donated.

“It just means a lot,” said Hunter. “That he can, he’s been saving lives and helping people his whole life, and you know he’ll do anything for ya if you knew him. So, I think that’s huge, and it’s just a way to send-off. You know it deserves a celebration.”

Hunter says his mom and Ava will be in the hospital for a while. While this is the hardest thing Hunter says he has ever gone through, he is thankful for all the support from Nickerson and beyond.