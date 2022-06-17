LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – No one was hurt after a train derailment in Douglas County Friday afternoon.

About 20 cars from a coal train detached from the engine and derailed causing significant damage to the rails and the railroad crossing.

Douglas County Sheriff Deputies responded to the derailment around 5:10 p.m. near East 1450 and North 1900 road in Douglas County.

In a statement, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies contacted Union Pacific and Grant Township staff.

Road barricades will be used to shut down North 1900 Road on the east and west sides of the crossing.