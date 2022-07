ATWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters from several towns battled a wildfire west of Atwood on Tuesday night.

Rawlins County Fire and Rescue, District 2, said no structures were damaged or lost in the fire.

The county fire department said they received mutual aid from Mcdonald, Bird City, Herndon and Decatur County. Area farmers also pitched in to bring discs and water. No firefighters were injured in the fire.