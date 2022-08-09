WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation, along with the City of Hays, Kirkham Michael, WSP USA and Smoky Hill Construction, recently received the Institute of Transportation Engineers 2022 Transportation Achievement Award in the Traffic Engineering category for the North Vine Street corridor improvements project in Hays.

The improvement project consisted of removing the traffic signals along the Vine Street corridor between Mopar Drive and 32nd Street and replacing them with roundabouts to help improve traffic flow and reduce the number and severity of traffic crashes.

Construction began in June 2020 on the $12.2 million project that combined federal, local and state funds and was completed in November 2021.

North Vine Street corridor (Courtesy: City of Hays)

“The North Vine corridor improvement was an elegant solution to a complex problem,” said Hays Mayor Mason Ruder. “Residents and visitors have quickly adapted to the new configuration, which is safer, provides better traffic flow and is pedestrian friendly. The corridor is now positioned for growth and redevelopment.”

“The North Vine Street corridor was completely re-imagined using innovative ideas and concepts to reduce congestion, improve access to local businesses and provide greater economic opportunities, as well as improve safety for the traveling public,” said Julie Lorenz, Kansas Secretary of Transportation. “Led by the City of Hays, this project is a great example of what can be accomplished when local, state and federal partners work toward a common goal.”

The project also has been honored with other awards including a Smoky Valley Chapter of KSPE (Salina) Outstanding Engineering Achievement and a 2021 MO/KS Chapter ACPA Paving Award in the municipal streets and intersections category.