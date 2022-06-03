WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNW) – A northeast Kansas woman was killed in a crash on Thursday. It happened in the late morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Toyota Avalon was eastbound on Military Trail Road. For an unknown reason, Troopers say the Avalon left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

The patrol says the driver, 28-year-old Tyra A. Anderson, of Saint George, died in the crash. There were two boys inside the vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital. One boy was said to have serious injuries.