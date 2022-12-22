REPUBLIC COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Scandia, Kansas, man was killed on Wednesday in a crash involving a semi.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says a semi truck driven by a 50-year-old Florida man was driving east on Kansas Highway 36 while a Buick LeSabre, driven by Fred Mikesell, 60, was driving west.

The semi jack-knifed, hit Mikesell’s car, and pushed it off the north side of the road where it hit a tree.

Mikesell was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the semi did not suffer any injuries.