WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation wants drivers in Norton County and Rawlins County to know about some projects that could cause up to 15-minute delays.

Crews will be resurfacing portions of U.S. Highway 36, which runs through both counties, starting Wednesday, Sept. 6. They also have plans for Kansas Highway 261, west of Norton.

Norton County

In Norton County, workers will do milling and overlay on about 15 miles of U.S. 36. The project extends from the Decatur County line to West Avenue in Norton. They will do the same thing for about 1.2 miles of K-261 near the Prairie Dog State Park.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the construction zones. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct drivers during daylight hours. The delays could be up to 15 minutes long.

If the weather is good, KDOT expects the projects to be completed by the end of October.

Rawlins County

The U.S. 36 work in Rawlins County will stretch for about 11 miles — from the Cheyenne County line to County Road 11. Road crews will complete a surface recycle and chip seal.

There will be just one lane of traffic in the work zone. Flaggers and a pilot car will be available during daylight hours to help drivers through the area. Drivers could be delayed for up to 15 minutes.

If the weather is good, the project is expected to be finished by the end of October.