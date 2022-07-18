BASEHOR, Kan. (WDAF) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is investigating a plane crash Monday in Leavenworth County.

The crash involving an experimental Nieuport 28 airplane was reported around 10 a.m. in the area of 40 Highway and 158th Street, just south of Basehor, Kansas.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time, according to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

KHP is expected to release additional information in the next couple of hours.

This is a developing story.