WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has released its Memorial Day weekend holiday activity report for 2023.

The KHP says the reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

Three Enforcement Data categories increased, as well as two Crash Data categories.

Only one Enforcement Data category stayed the same, which was Safety Belt – Teen Warnings, which was 0 in 2023 and 2022.

Five Enforcement Data categories decreased, as well as two Crash Data categories.

Enforcement Data202120222023
DUI Arrests201720
Speed Citations781833756
Speed Warnings474639562
Safety Belt – Adult Citations7610172
Safety Belt – Adult Warnings9926
Safety Belt – Teen Citations156
Safety Belt – Teen Warnings100
Child Restraint – Citations202916
Motorist Assists748811705
Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol
Crash Data202120222023
Fatal DUI Related Crashes010
DUI Related Fatalities010
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes314
Non-DUI Related Fatalities517
“The Kansas Highway Patrol worked four fatal non-DUI related crashes with seven non-DUI related fatalities during the holiday reporting period,” the KHP said.

The KHP assisted over 700 motorists in total over the weekend.

Information in the above tables is compared to data from 2021 and 2022 for the same reporting period.