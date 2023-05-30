WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has released its Memorial Day weekend holiday activity report for 2023.

The KHP says the reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

Three Enforcement Data categories increased, as well as two Crash Data categories.

Only one Enforcement Data category stayed the same, which was Safety Belt – Teen Warnings, which was 0 in 2023 and 2022.

Five Enforcement Data categories decreased, as well as two Crash Data categories.

Enforcement Data 2021 2022 2023 DUI Arrests 20 17 20 Speed Citations 781 833 756 Speed Warnings 474 639 562 Safety Belt – Adult Citations 76 101 72 Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 9 9 26 Safety Belt – Teen Citations 1 5 6 Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 1 0 0 Child Restraint – Citations 20 29 16 Motorist Assists 748 811 705 Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol

Crash Data 2021 2022 2023 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 1 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 1 0 Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 3 1 4 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 5 1 7 Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol

“The Kansas Highway Patrol worked four fatal non-DUI related crashes with seven non-DUI related fatalities during the holiday reporting period,” the KHP said.

The KHP assisted over 700 motorists in total over the weekend.

Information in the above tables is compared to data from 2021 and 2022 for the same reporting period.