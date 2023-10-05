WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Weather Service in Goodland on Thursday confirmed a tornado touched down on Tuesday in northern Norton County.

NWS completed its storm survey and said an EF1 tornado touched down at 4:25 p.m. and ended at 4:26 p.m.

Estimated winds were between 95 and 105 miles per hour. The path of the tornado had a width of 30 yards and a length of 0.1 miles.

There was damage noted to a large building and other outbuildings at a residence.

Storms impacted many other towns in Kansas, including Lewis, Larned, Phillipsburg, Osborne, and Smith Center.