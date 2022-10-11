LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has seemingly made amends with the state of Kansas.

The mayor who famously said, “Kansas doesn’t have a brand,” received a University of Kansas football jersey from the Big 12 with his name on it.

He posed for a picture with it alongside Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark.

Adams held a news conference two weeks ago about his recent trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, Nexstar sister station PIX11 reports.

Adams also talked about how people from both island communities welcomed him because they recognized New York City.

“We have a brand, and when people see it, it means something,” Adams said. “You know when we go there … Kansas doesn’t have a brand. When you go there, OK, you’re from Kansas. But New York has a brand, and that brand means diversity.”

While campaigning for mayor, Adams also made headlines for telling new arrivals in Brooklyn to “go back to Iowa,” The New York Times reports.

Maybe this sign of unity from the Big 12 will have the Sunflower State welcome Adams with open arms.