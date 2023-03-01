TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka gave a response to New York City Mayor Eric Adams after he singled out the Capital City in a speech on Tuesday.

The City of Topeka took to Twitter, where they released a video showing off the best of the Kansas capital on Wednesday, March 1.

“You think you know, Topeka, @NYCMayor? Think again! #TopekaProud“ City of Topeka tweet

This was in response to comments that Adams made during an Interfaith Breakfast on Feb. 28.

“You do not take this journey on your own. I strongly believe in all my heart, God said, ‘I’m going to take the most broken person and I’m going to elevate him to the place of being the mayor of the most powerful city on the globe.’ He could have made me the mayor of Topeka, Kansas. He could have made me the mayor of some small town or village somewhere.” NYC Mayor Eric Adams

A full transcript of Adams’ speech, along with the video, can be seen by clicking here.

This isn’t the first time Adams has taken aim at the Sunflower State. In September 2022, he claimed that “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.”