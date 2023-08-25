WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Voters in two Kansas school districts will head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 29, to decide whether to support school improvements in their towns.

Residents in USD 294 Oberlin will vote on a $29.15 million issue to replace a 96-year-old elementary school and update the 84-year-old Decatur County Junior and Senior High School with additions and renovations that would also house the grade school. The district said the bond would be financed over 30 years.

(Courtesy USD 294)

Hugoton USD 210 will vote on $35.6 million in school improvements on Tuesday. The high school would see classroom renovations, security improvements and a new student activity center/gym.

(Courtesy USD 210)

(Courtesy USD 210)

The grade school would see renovations to classrooms and kitchen/cafeteria, enhanced security and a new band room/storm shelter.