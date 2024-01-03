WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash on Interstate 70 on Wednesday claimed the life of an Oberlin man in Thomas County.

The crash happened around 1:50 p.m. near the exit for I-70 and U.S. Highway 83.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Yancy Sowers, 45, of Oberlin, was driving north on Highway 83 when a semi exiting westbound I-70 failed to yield to traffic and pulled out in front of Sowers’ vehicle, a 1992 Ford LN8.

Sowers subsequently crashed into the cattle trailer of the semi. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the semi was not injured.