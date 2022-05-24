KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Oceans of Fun is ready for another season of fun in the sun.

The Kansas City waterpark opens Saturday, May 28, for its 40th season.

It all begins Memorial Day weekend with a 40th Anniversary Beach Bash. The party will include DJs, a chalk muralist, and a limited-edition 40th Birthday Smoothie sold at different food locations inside the park.

The first 700 guests inside Oceans of Fun when it opens Saturday will also get a special gift.

The waterpark offers more than 60 acres of fun for the entire family, including water slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, and cabanas.

There is also a new Surf’s Up Food Pavilion offering Kansas City-style barbecue.

Season passes and single entry tickets are now on sale for both Oceans of Fun and Worlds of Fun.

Worlds of Fun opened about a month ago with two renovated rides. Fans of the MAMBA steel roller coaster will notice its new look. Detonator! will also give fans a refinished ride for their money.