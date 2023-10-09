This article has been updated following the release of a corrected statement.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The office of the U.S. Senator for Kansas, Roger Marshall, M.D., is offering assistance to Kansans in Israel in response to the ongoing deadly attacks.

On Monday, his office announced that it will be assisting in helping any Kansan in Israel safely evacuate to a neighboring country or the U.S.

His office has already helped four Americans in Israel move to neighboring countries since Saturday’s attacks.

“I strongly condemn the attacks on Israel and my office stands ready to assist Kansans find their way out and on to safety,” Marshall said. “We have successfully helped Americans escape from other dangerous situations in foreign nations and we stand ready to do the same in Israel.”

Any Kansans with family or loved ones in Israel are asked to email EvacHelp@marshall.senate.gov or call (785)829-9000.

Other state officials have also condemned the attack:

Gov. Laura Kelly and AG Kris Kobach:

“Like all Kansans, we are sickened and angered by the images and accounts of Hamas terrorists attacking, killing, kidnapping, and brutalizing Israeli men, women, and children. We condemn these acts of terrorism and extend our deepest sympathies to the Israeli people. We want Kansans to know that their law enforcement, emergency management, and homeland security officials are closely watching the conflict and guarding against any potential threats to the safety of our Jewish communities,” said Kelly and Kobach in a joint statement.

Rep. Ron Estes:

“Israel is under attack. I strongly condemn these atrocious assaults against one of our country’s strongest allies, and Susan and I are praying for the victims and their families in today’s terrorist raid,” Estes tweeted.

Senator Jerry Moran:

“I am appalled by Hamas’s attacks on Israel.

I strongly condemn these actions and resolutely stand in support of Israel as it responds to this terrorism. The suffering of Israelis and Palestinians at the hands of this Iranian-supported terrorist group must end,” Moran tweeted.