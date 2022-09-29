TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – At least one police officer was hit by gunfire Thursday during a shootout in downtown Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SSO) asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving a homicide suspect. Both Topeka police and Shawnee County were involved in that shooting.

According to the Topeka Police Department, early Thursday morning, officers responded to the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Avenue following a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one person who had died at the scene and another person with life-threatening injuries. Police said the identity of the person isn’t being released until next of kin notifications can take place. Investigators with TPD quickly identified the suspect and began working to locate them. Police said the relationship between the two was a “domestic” one.

A TPD officer observed the suspect vehicle near Topeka’s Hi-Crest Neighborhood. The suspect took off, according to police. The chase ended in downtown Topeka near S.W. 6th Avenue and South Kansas Avenue.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including SSO. The suspect shot several times at law enforcement officers. Multiple law enforcement officers returned fire. No word on if the suspect was injured in the gunfire.

At least one officer was struck by the suspect’s gunfire during this incident. The officer is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers was attending the monthly KPERs Board of Trustees meeting when officers surrounded the suspect outside.

“We took quick action to lock down both the KPERs board meeting and the State Treasurer’s Office to ensure the safety of those around us,” said Treasurer Rogers. “In a situation like this, we are reminded how important it is to have our Law Enforcement Officers and security plans in place.”