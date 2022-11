ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a deadly plane crash in Ellis County.

On Monday morning, emergency crews were called to a plane crash at the Gage Airport, just outside of the town of Gage.

Investigators say both occupants of the Cessna 170 died in the crash.

So far, their names have not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting an investigation into what caused the crash.