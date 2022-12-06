CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 20-year-old Oklahoma man died following a crash in southeast Kansas on Monday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Pontiac G6 driven by Trey Cunningham of Grove, Oklahoma, was northbound on U.S. 69 just north of U.S. 166 Highway. The patrol says his car crossed the center line and struck a GMC truck driven by 51-year-old Shannon L. Taft of Baxter Springs head-on.

Cunningham was taken to a hospital in Joplin, where he died. Taft and another passenger inside Cunningham’s car were transported to hospitals in Joplin with serious injuries.

The KHP report says Cunningham was not wearing a seatbelt.