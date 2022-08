MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed when he was ejected from a motorcycle on Monday.

It happened in the 3600 block of County Road 1350 or about 8 miles north of U.S. 166 in Montgomery County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Claude E. Secrest of Ponca City was heading northbound when his motorcycle went off the roadway. The motorcycle struck a dry creek bed. The patrol says Secrest was ejected and died at the scene.