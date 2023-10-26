WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 40-year-old Oklahoma man was killed when a train collided with the semi he was driving on Thursday.

The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. on Kansas Highway 2 near mile marker 4 in Barber County.

The semi-driver pulled out onto the tracks, where he was hit by a train. KHP troopers said the crossing arms were down with lights going off when the man drove around and onto the tracks.

The driver, identified as Joshua David Wayne Rainey of Enid, Oklahoma, died at the scene. He was the only person in the semi.

No one on the train was hurt, and it did not derail.