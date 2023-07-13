WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Edmond, Oklahoma, man was killed when the car he was riding was struck by a train on Wednesday. It happened east of Mullinville on 11th Avenue and U.S. Highway 54 around 8:30 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Mercedes C300 was northbound on 11th Avenue when it crossed the tracks and was struck by the train.

The driver of the car, a 54-year-old Chandler, Oklahoma, woman, was seriously injured. She was transported to Kiowa County Memorial Hospital. A passenger, 28-year-old Christian T. Norris, was taken to Kiowa County Hospital, where he died.

A juvenile was also in the vehicle at the time of the collision.